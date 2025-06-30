The Management of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) has condemned the gruesome murder of a commercial motorcyclist, Osinachi Asonye, by gunmen near its main gate.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Chijioke Nwogu, stated this in a statement made available to reporters in Umuahia on Sunday.

However, Mr Nwogu clarified that the incident happened outside the university premises, adding that normal activities were still going on in the institution.

Narrating the incident to reporters, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abia State 9, Chidi Asonye, said the deceased, who was his nephew, was shot dead on Friday morning by armed robbers operating in a motorcycle.

Mr Asonye said the deceased was the third son of his brother, John Asonye, who died less than a year ago.

He said the deceased operated a commercial motorcycle in the university town before he was brutally killed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Meanwhile, the university has expressed worry that stories about insecurity in the surrounding towns of Uturu and Okigwe were de-marketing the university.

Mr Nwogu said, “The management notes with grave concern the disturbing cases of security challenges reported in the media lately in Uturu and Okigwe areas bordering the university.

“The public should note that none of the reported incidents happened inside the university, as many false narratives tried to portray, but around the communities bordering the university.

“The security breaches are a reflection of the general insecurity in the country, which is not peculiar to the state or the university.

“Security operatives have begun a manhunt to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of these reprehensible acts,” he said.

Mr Nwogu said that surveillance and patrol of the affected areas had been beefed up, including within the university community.

According to him, the patrols and surveillance by Joint Security Forces were meant to ensure the safety of members of the university community’s lives and property.

He urged the university students to go about their academic activities without fear.

“They should equally avoid travelling at night and refrain from activities that might lead to violent quarrels and fights.

“The safety of students remain the top priority of the Governor and Visitor to the University, Alex Otti, and the Governing Council of ABSU,” the statement added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

