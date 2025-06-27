The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised concern over the low turnout of candidates printing their examination notification slips ahead of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exam scheduled for Saturday, 28 June.

In a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB noted that as of Friday morning, only 12,442 out of 98,232 scheduled candidates (12.6 per cent) had printed their slips, a mandatory requirement to sit the exam.

JAMB described the mop-up as a ‘rare opportunity’ for candidates who missed the main UTME to take part in this year’s exam cycle.

“We strongly encourage all candidates, particularly those, who missed the main examination, to print their notification slips to ensure they do not miss this opportunity,” the board said.

Slip printing mandatory

JAMB emphasised that failure to print the examination notification slip will result in forfeiture of the opportunity to take the examination.

“We urge all candidates to proceed immediately to print their slips for the examination scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 28 June 2025.”

JAMB said it had deployed both human and material resources to support the printing process and ensure every eligible candidate has the opportunity to sit the exam.

The board also said it is closely monitoring the printing activity to estimate attendance for the examination.

2025 UTME

Over two million candidates registered for this year’s UTME, out of which over 1.9 million have already sat the examination.

Apart from the UTME held in April, JAMB also conducted a rescheduled UTME for over 300,000 candidates in May after it found that a glitch affected their results.

The glitch affected candidates in 65 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in Lagos State and 92 CBT centres across Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu states.

JAMB had discovered anomalies after receiving widespread complaints from candidates with historically strong academic records who scored unusually low.

