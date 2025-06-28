A Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, on Thursday, sentenced a woman, Christiana Uadiale, to 12 years’ imprisonment with an option of N14 million fine for human trafficking.

The judge, F.A. Olubanjo, found the woman guilty of the charges filed against her by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Justice Olubanjo sentenced the convicted woman to 12 years’ imprisonment with the option of an N11 million fine.

The judge also ruled that the woman should pay N1.5 million each to the two victims of trafficking for their rehabilitation.

NAPTIP arraigned the woman, otherwise known as Christy Gold, on a six-count charge for human trafficking in contravention of sections 15(b) and 13(4)c of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

Mrs Uadiale had pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the court granted her bail. She absconded, but the trial continued in her absence in accordance with section 352(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Nigeria Immigration Service arrested the convict on 31 December 2024 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

While her trial was going on at Justice Olubanjo’s court in Asaba, the convict, Mrs Uadiale was remanded at the Agbor Correctional Centre.

Reacting to the judgement, Emmanuel Afolabi (SAN), who lauded the judgement, said he came as a “sentencing counsel to the convict”.

He said he came on a “rescue mission” for Mrs Uadiale, who was already convicted, adding that the option of a fine was better for his client.

Mr Afolabi said, “Concerning this matter, judgement has just been delivered. We came after she had been convicted; we came in during the sentencing hearing as a rescue mission.

“Under the law, there is a provision for the option of a fine, which we argued, and the court agreed with us. She was sentenced and to pay option of fine of N11 million and another N3 million fine as compensation to the two victims.

READ ALSO: IGP gives N8 million to families of slain police officers

“This is better for her, and she has the right to live her life and do all the restitution that the court admitted.”

The prosecutor, Victoria Oburoh, however, said the agency has the decision to make on whether to contest the judgement.

She noted that the judgement was fair to the victims and the society, and has shown the commitment of NAPTIP, the judiciary and the stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking.

Ms Oburoh said, “In as much as option of fine is awarded to the convict, the law itself is clear, there is no option of fine; it is conviction, imprisonment. But we cannot contest that now, the decision lies with the management to take.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

