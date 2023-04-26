Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali (IGP), has presented N38.3 million to 16 families of police officers who lost their lives in active service in Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, presented the cheques to the families on behalf of the IGP.

“The gesture is an initiative of the IGP’s family welfare insurance scheme aimed at giving succor to the family of police officers who died in active service,” he said.

He said the gesture was aimed at “spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the (Nigeria Police) Force.”

Mr Echeng thanked the IGP for his “relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force,” Mr Ikenga said.

The police commissioner urged the beneficiaries to “use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture” to be able to provide for the people left behind by the slain officers.

He pointed out that the IGP has sent similar funds to the police in the state within the last three months.

“This is the second time the command had received similar cheques from the inspector-general of police and it was presented to the beneficiaries,” Mr Echeng said.

He assured the IGP that police officers in Anambra State will continue “to put in their best” to ensure the peace, security and safety of the state.

The benefitting families thanked the IGP and pledged to make good use of the money, the statement said.

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks mainly in the South-east and South-south by gunmen said to be part of Biafra agitation in the two regions.

Several police officers and officials of other security agencies in two regions have been killed by gunmen in such attacks.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a group leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra in the South-east and some parts of South-south, has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

