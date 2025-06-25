In celebration of his 60th birthday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reflects on the key lessons he has learned throughout his journey as a public servant.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the governor described public service as “the highest calling” and demanding, yet fulfilling.

“Today is a moment to pause and reflect. I’ve learned that public service is one of the highest callings,” Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote on his social media page. “It’s not always easy, but it’s deeply fulfilling. Every day, I wake up knowing there’s more to do, more to give, more to build.”

Born in 1965, the former banker who is married to Obijoke, said his journey into public service has taught him to be patient, to listen more and keep it going despite difficulty.

However, the former governor, who had his higher education at the University of Lagos, London Business School, noted that he is still learning.

Tinubu hails Sanwo-Olu

President Bola Tinubu joined the long list of those who celebrated the governor on his birthday.

Mr Tinubu described Mr Sanwo-Olu as a dedicated public servant who has stayed true to the vision of transforming Lagos.

The president in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the governor has made landmark achievements in the state.

“Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor,” the president said.

“I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road.”

