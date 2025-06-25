A bomb explosion has reportedly killed four travellers in Borno State.

The bomb exploded around 12: 30 p.m. on Wednesday along the Damboa-Maiduguri road, involving a pick-up truck carrying an unconfirmed number of passengers.

Apart from the four who died, 10 others sustained injuries, per a police statement.

Police confirm incident

The police confirmed the incident on Wednesday in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Daso .

“One Isuzu pickup vehicle with registration number DAM 156 XA (Borno), conveying passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri, on reaching Komala Village, Konduga Local Government Area, the vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

“As a result of the explosion, four (4) persons lost their lives, while ten (10) others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the deceased and the injured victims have been evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for autopsy and medical treatment, respectively.

“Normalcy has been restored, Joint security teams have been drafted to the scene to prevent further attacks, while efforts are ongoing by Police EOD-CBRN to probe the scene,” Mr Daso stated.

Troubled road

Several bomb explosions had been reported along the Damboa-Maiduguri road.

The last occurred a few weeks ago, which killed seven people.

The road is not open for public use. However, from time to time, commuters use it with a military escort.

The road is one of the major routes for insurgents, who often plant bombs to discourage other users.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with police report.

