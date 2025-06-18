The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday with a civil society organisation to implement a project that will drill 78 medium-depth, solar-powered wells across 10 states in Nigeria.
The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 733,350 individuals.
KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, signed the agreement at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The agreement aims to provide safe drinking water for both people and livestock, support domestic water needs, and enhance water access in low-income areas.
It also seeks to reduce the spread of waterborne infections and parasitic disease vectors, ultimately helping to save lives, particularly among infants.
Additionally, the project contributes to improved nutrition by providing a reliable source of clean water.
This initiative is part of a broader range of humanitarian and relief projects in the water and sanitation sector, implemented by the Kingdom through KSrelief, aimed at improving the quality of life and reducing the spread of diseases and epidemics in vulnerable countries worldwide.
