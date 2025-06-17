The police in Niger State says it has apprehended two suspects for attempted kidnapping in Minna, the state capital, and recovered a locally made pistol and other weapons from them.
This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, a superintendent of police, on Tuesday in Minna.
Mr Abiodun said the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the Tafa Division of the police command following a distress call from the public on 13 June at about 8 p.m.
He said the suspects aged 28 and 30 respectively were reported to have entered the premises of a victim in Kata via New-Bwari and attempted to kidnap his sister.
“The police operatives of Tafa Division were immediately contacted and were able to arrest the suspects on getting to the scene.
”They were arrested with a locally made pistol, two knives, a walkie-talkie, two cartridges, four handsets, one ATM card, two electric tasers, a pepper spray and some charms.
“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, explaining that they wanted to abduct the lady in order to request ransom.
“They also claimed that the items recovered were bought from one of their members under the disguise of civilian JTF,” he explained.
Mr Abiodun further said that the suspects were currently under investigations and would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department for further investigation and prosecution.
