German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has left open the question of whether the Israeli overnight attacks on Iran will have consequences for his country’s arms exports to Israel.

During a visit to Cairo at the start of his first Middle East trip, hours after scores of warplanes targeted Iran’s nuclear sites and military leadership, the diplomat said the Federal Security Council would take its time to discuss the issue.

“But I don’t expect any far-reaching decisions to be made in the short term,” Mr Wadephul added.

In recent weeks, there have been repeated calls from the Social Democrats, the junior partner in Germany’s new ruling coalition, for a halt to arms deliveries due to Israel’s military action in the Gaza Strip.

However, the conservative alliance of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to which Mr Wadephul belongs, rejects a ban on exports.

Following the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel until 13 May 2025, arms exports worth almost 500 million euros (578 million dollars) were approved for Israel, the Economics Ministry said recently in response to a question in parliament.

It is not known whether and to what extent the new German government has authorised exports during its first weeks in office.

(dpa/NAN)

