The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has joined Nigerians in celebrating one of its senior members and Publisher of Vanguard Media Group, Sam Amuka-Pemu, on his remarkable 90th birthday.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Guild described Mr Amuka-Pemu’s birthday as a testament to his enduring wisdom, legacy, and commitment to the journalism profession.

The Guild explained that Mr Amuka-Pemu, the founder of Vanguard Newspapers Group, has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape.

“Uncle Sam’s commitment to excellence and robust journalism has inspired generations of journalists and media audiences alike.

“Under your guidance, Vanguard Newspaper has become a beacon of truth, reliability, and excellence.

“Your unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics has earned the respect and admiration of your peers, government, and readers,” the statement said.

The Guild noted that Mr Amuka-Pemu’s contributions extend beyond journalism, citing his efforts to promote social justice, education, and civic engagement in Sapele and the Niger Delta region through his media platform.

“As we celebrate your 90th birthday, we honour not only your achievements but also your life. Your legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us and future generations,” the Guild said.

The Guild wished Mr Amuka-Pemu a happy 90th birthday, filled with joy, love, and celebration, and prayed for his continued good health, happiness, and fulfilment.

For: Nigerian Guild of Editors

Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Ph.D.

General Secretary

