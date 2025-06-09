The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes, and Anti-Corruption Commission (SPFACC) has commenced an investigation into the alleged payment for jobs at the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB) and the Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM).

SPFACC Secretary, Adewole Adeyeye, disclosed this on Sunday in Akure, the state capital.

The anti-graft agency has urged victims to step forward and testify as the probe into the allegations widens.

Background

In March, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, approved the employment of 1,100 primary school teachers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The aim was to fill critical vacancies in public primary schools across the state,

The approval followed the completion of the Ondo State TESCOM and SUBEB recruitment exercise for the teaching positions.

Shortly after, the SUBEB released a final list of 1,100 recruited teachers for public primary schools.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, controversies began to attend the exercise as reports reached the state anti-corruption agency of allegations of candidates paying for the teaching slots.

Sources say candidates paid fees ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦750,000 to secure teaching positions.

It was gathered that despite having all the qualifications, many candidates were sidelined while unqualified individuals bought their way in.

Complaints from job seekers and parents of long-unemployed education graduates brought out the scandal.

They accused government officials of turning public service into a commodity.

Investigation

SPFACC has confirmed the development, saying it would carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The agency has, therefore, asked those who paid for jobs or were extorted to contact the commission directly at 08035025879.

Victims were also required to provide documents, account statements, or any evidence to support the probe, assuring that all reports would be handled confidentially.

“The allegations are serious. They reflect not just corruption, but systemic failure. We want victims to help us break this cycle by stepping forward. Their identities will be strictly protected,” Mr Adeyeye said.

He said the investigation would provide an opportunity to clean up the system.

“This is an opportunity to clean up the system,” Mr Adeyeye said. “We need victims and whistleblowers to come forward so we can make lasting changes. We are expecting them to submit pieces of evidence. And we will guide and protect them professionally.”

Bigger problem

Commending on the development, Tayo Oloba, media and strategy director of the Coalition for Transparency (CT), said the problem is bigger than money.

“When unqualified people pay to become teachers, students suffer. And when qualified people are shut out, the profession loses credibility. This is not just corruption, it’s sabotage,” he said.

He emphasised that the investigation must punish the guilty and lead to systemic reforms, including transparent hiring, fair treatment of teachers, and timely payment of retirees’ gratuities.

Former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu floated SPFACC in March 2023 on the premise that corruption trials should not be the “exclusive preserve” of the federal government.

However, the agency formally kicked off its activities after Mr Akeredolu’s demise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

