The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has denied courting former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola to support his governorship ambition.
Mr Basiru was a senator from the Osun Central District and wants to run in the state’s governorship election in the state as the candidate of the APC.
A recent newspaper report named Mr Basiru among aspirants seeking the blessing of Mr Aregbesola, who has fallen out with the APC and his former mentor, President Bola Tinubu.
However, Mr Basiru’s campaign organisation described the report as false.
He also denied criticising a recent visit by Governor Ademola Adeleke to President Tinubu in Lagos.
“Senator Basiru firmly refutes this false claim, stating that first, the Osun APC is not in any crisis whatsoever,” the organisation stated in a statement by its spokesperson, Sulieman Ajala.
“It is on record that Basiru never made any comments about the said visit, as he believes Governor Ademola Adeleke can see the president as he so desires both on official and private matters and he was not even privy to the discussions that took place during the meeting, as such, he can not air his opinions.”
The organisation affirmed Mr Basiru’s loyalty to President Tinubu, adding that he would never be part of any plan to disrespect or denigrate the president.
“Dr Basiru strongly believes in the core principles of the APC and acknowledges that power comes only from God and through the guidance of the party’s leadership. He has maintained a loyal and respectful relationship with President Tinubu for over two decades as a father and mentor. He is a man of firm ideals and unwavering commitment to the progressive cause.”
