The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing maternal mortality in Nigeria by at least 20 per cent by 2027.

This pledge was reiterated on Monday in Enugu by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, during the presentation of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the South-east region by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

Mr Salako noted that the government is also targeting a 15 per cent reduction in infant and under-five mortality within the same period.

He described the kit distribution as part of a deliberate plan to build a motivated and empowered health workforce at the frontline of care.

“We sincerely appreciate the impactful role that midwives are playing in the efforts to deliver on the maternal and child health agenda of the president,” he said.

“The kits being given today represent a commitment to life and the dignity of our women and children.”

The minister urged the beneficiaries to use the kits responsibly, reaffirming the federal government’s resolve to “continue to support you with the needed tools, welfare packages and all enablement to perform your duties.”

Distribution of Kits

Speaking at the event held at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, Mrs Tinubu said the initiative is part of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which aims to support frontline health workers and strengthen maternal and child health services nationwide.

She disclosed that 10,000 professional kits, including scrubs and Crocs, were being distributed to midwives in the Southeast region as part of a total of 60,000 kits planned for frontline health workers across the country.

“Since January 2024, we have distributed 50,000 kits across five geopolitical zones, and I’m excited that today, we are concluding this with the Southeast,” she said.

“This project is also backed by a global partner we engaged at the UN General Assembly in 2023 and the AU Summit in 2024.”

Mrs Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and several state governors’ wives, said the RHI also facilitated the training of at least 60,000 health workers so far, complementing the federal Government’s target of retraining 120,000 frontline personnel.

More interventions

Mrs Tinubu also announced plans to launch the “Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign” on Tuesday in Enugu.

The campaign seeks to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis, further tackling maternal and infant deaths.

As part of RHI’s economic empowerment efforts, the first lady said N50 million will be distributed as grants to 1,000 petty traders in Enugu State, while another N50 million donation from the Tony Elumelu Foundation will benefit an additional 500 traders.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Nkechinyere Mbah, highlighted the importance of empowering midwives, describing them as the backbone of maternal and child health systems.

Citing global research, Mrs Mbah noted that a well-supported midwifery workforce could prevent up to 41 per cent of maternal deaths, 39 per cent of neonatal deaths, and 26 per cent of stillbirths.

Governor Peter Mbah also commended the federal government for its efforts in rehabilitating primary healthcare facilities nationwide, stating that Enugu State had leveraged these initiatives to enhance healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

Nigeria’s maternal mortality crisis

Maternal mortality remains a major public health concern in Nigeria. A 2024 World Bank report shows that the country accounts for 20 per cent of the global burden of maternal deaths. With a maternal mortality rate of 576 deaths per 100,000 live births, Nigeria ranks fourth globally.

A UNICEF report also revealed that although Nigeria makes up just 2.4 per cent of the world’s population, it contributes 10 per cent of global maternal deaths.

It noted that each year, around 262,000 Nigerian babies die at birth, which is the world’s second-highest national total, while infant mortality stands at 69 per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality at 128 per 1,000.

