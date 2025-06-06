President Bola Tinubu on Friday called on Nigerians to unite in building a nation that all citizens can be proud of.

He made the call while speaking with journalists shortly after observing the Eid Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos.

The president also appealed for prayers for the country’s troops on the frontlines, fighting terrorism and working to ensure national security.

President Tinubu further urged citizens to be their brothers’ keepers, extend kindness to their neighbours, and show love to all, regardless of differences.

“We must sacrifice, we should remember to pray and give to those who are very vulnerable.

“In the spirit of peace, we must come together, be our brothers’ keepers, give to our neighbours, and love everyone equally,” he said.

President Tinubu expressed appreciation for the sacrifices made by Nigeria’s troops in keeping the country safe from terrorism and other security challenges.

“We must pray hard for our troops who are keeping us safe, making the sacrifices and the challenges that we face in terrorism and battle duty,” he added.

“Today, we must pray for them, specifically, and we must remember their sacrifices, respect them, and continue to be of good behaviour,” he said.

Delivering the Eid Kabir message, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Suleiman Abou-Nolla, urged Nigerians to sacrifice their greed, short-term thinking, and selfishness for the country’s growth and development.

Mr Abou-Nolla emphasised the importance of unity, peace, and putting the nation’s interests above individual and group interests.

He said: “If we want to see Nigeria of our dreams, we must be ready to part with our habits, attitudes and systems that hinder national growth.”

He called on leaders to give up excessive spendings and citizens to overcome their shortcomings.

The chief Imam also stressed the need for unity, citing the example of Prophet Ibrahim’s family, who demonstrated total obedience and trust in Allah.

“You must rise above tribal and religious sentiments. Whether Muslim, non-Muslim, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, we all share the same fears, the same concerns, the same dreams.

“Let us be united. Let us be one body together,” he said.

The cleric called for an end to indiscipline, hate speech, violence, tribalism, banditry, and terrorism.

He prayed for the president and other leaders, that Allah should grant them strength, protection, and guidance.

He also prayed for peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“We pray for our nation, Nigeria, that Allah should grant us peace and harmony in our country.”

Some of the dignitaries at the prayer ground included, former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

Also in attendance were members of the Lagos Council of Traditional White Cap Chiefs, Tinubu’s Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Lagos State Head of Service, Olanode Agoro among others.

(NAN)

