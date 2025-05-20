President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Abuja after attending the inauguration of the 267th Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, in Rome, Italy.
The president who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6.50 p.m. was received by senior government officials.
He had attended the inaugural mass of the new pope. The president departed Abuja on Saturday and touched down at the Mario De Bernardo Military Airport at 6 p.m. local time.
While in Rome, President Tinubu met with members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria on Sunday, calling on leaders at all levels to work for the betterment of the citizenry.
“If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope is stability and progress,” he said.
He said it was historic being the president of Nigeria when a new Pope was inaugurated in Rome.
The Catholic bishops were part of President Tinubu’s delegation to Pope Leo XIV’s installation mass on Sunday.
He also had a chance to meet with his opponent in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), at the Vatican City.
