President Tinubu’s trip to Rome for the innaguration of the newly elected pope Leo XIV dominated headlines today.

“Let’s convert our diversity to prosperity, says Tinubu,” The Nation reported.



This Day reported that, “Tinubu Meets Pope Leo XIV, Stresses Importance of Peace and Tolerance.”Tribune wrote that, “At Pope Leo’s inauguration: Tinubu says Nigeria’s unity in diversity ‘a work in progress.”

Daily Trust reported, “Tinubu meet bishops in Rome, urges unity in diversity.”

“Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration: Let’s harness our diversity for Nigeria’s prosperity – Tinubu,” The Matrix reported.

Meanwhile Leadership reported that, “Insecurity worsening out-of-school crisis.”

The Business Ng also reported, “AAC: 33 States Repay 11.85trn Debt From Oil Gain.”



“30 Killed as Bandits, Gunmen Slaughter Farmers, Traders,”according to First News.

Punch reported that, “Atiku camp offers Obi VP role in one-term deal.”

“Nobody can defeat Tinubu in 2021, says Yakasai,” The Hope reported.

According to Business Day, “Manufacturers’ energy cost jumps 44x amid factory shutdowns.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

