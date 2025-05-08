The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected traffic robber caught with human hair worth an estimated N20 million, allegedly stolen from a moving truck on the CMS-Marina Bridge.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that the suspect, believed to be a member of a robbery syndicate, was found with a large sack filled with assorted human hair at the Marina car park.

“On April 25, 2025, a criminal gang stole a large sack filled with assorted human hairs valued at approximately N20 million from a moving truck, unknown to the driver, while in transit along the CMS-Marina Bridge,” the statement read.

Mr Hundeyin said the arrest followed a swift response by detectives from the Ebute-Ero Division, who acted on a tip-off.

He added that the suspect sustained injuries after jumping from the bridge and is currently receiving medical treatment under police supervision.

The police have launched a manhunt for other members of the gang who remain at large, Mr Hundeyin said.

In a separate but similar case, a 25-year-old man, Onyebuchi Emelumba, was arraigned early this year before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 22 pieces of hair weave-ons valued at N300,000 from a store at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary, and theft.

According to the police prosecutor, Simon Uche, Mr Emelumba and others who are still at large broke into the complainant Ikenna Oguegbu’s shop on 6 January and carted away the hair products.

The offences, Mr Uche said, contravened Sections 287, 309, and 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Mr Emelumba pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him.

Magistrate L.K.J Layeni granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to 12 February for mention.

