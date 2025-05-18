A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has called for the immediate release of a social media influencer in the state, Awudumu Reigneth.

The police reportedly arrested her on Saturday in Bayelsa.

The PDP faction led by George Turnah claimed that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa ordered the arrest of Awudumu, an active member of the NEW Associates, a political group loyal to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, and working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Mr Turnah, the South-South zonal secretary of the PDP, is the acting chairperson of the party in Bayelsa and the lead convener of the New Associates in the state.

However, Governor Diri’s administration does not recognise the PDP faction or accept Mr Turnah, the estranged former aide to the governor, as a member of the party.

Messrs Diri and Turnah clashed recently over a political rally organised by the NEW Associates for President Tinubu and Mr Wike.

The governor had said he opposed the rally because it could import the political crisis in neighbouring Rivers State into Bayelsa. After its initial postponement, the rally was held, but not without some gunshots.

‘Disturbing development’

In a statement issued on Sunday, 18 May, the PDP faction condemned Awudumu’s arrest, describing it as unlawful and a “disturbing development”. It said Awudumu is accused of cyberbullying.

“Miss Reigneth Awudumu has been an unwavering supporter of our party in Ogbia Local Government Area and played a pivotal role in the success of our campaigns during the 2019 elections and the recent 2023 re-election of Governor Douye Diri,” Derri Wright, the acting spokesperson of the PDP faction, said in the statement.

“We are aware that the arrest and detention of Reigneth is orchestrated by the Diri administration simply because of her membership of the NEW Associates and her involvement in the recent mega rally by the group loyal to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, where she serves as the Director General of the NEW Media Team,” the statement added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify that Governor Diri had a hand in Awudumu’s arrest.

The PDP faction said it wants to remind the Bayelsa governor that Nigeria is a democracy and that it will resist “dictatorship.”

“We reaffirm our call for the immediate and unconditional release of Miss Awudumu Reigneth. The PDP, led by our Acting State Chairman, Mr George Turnah, stands firmly against these tactics of intimidation and repression. We will not stand idly by as the fundamental rights of our members, and indeed, Bayelsans, are trampled upon. We urge Governor Diri to immediately retrace his steps as failure to heed our call for the release of Miss Awudumu will compel us to escalate our actions, including considering the options of expelling him from our party,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the comment of Governor Diri’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, as he did not respond to our reporter’s call.

The police in Bayelsa have yet to speak about Awudumu’s arrest.

Musa Mohammed, the police spokesperson in the state, did not respond to calls or text messages from our reporter.

