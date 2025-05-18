After months of delays and anticipation, the 22nd National Sports Festival — Gateway Games 2024 — is finally lighting up Ogun State.

Initially billed for November 2024, the festival faced a couple of setbacks, first pushed to January 2025, then finally locked in for 16–30 May. The wait is over, and the excitement is off the charts.

Often dubbed “Nigeria’s Olympics,” the National Sports Festival showcases athletic talent, culture, and unity. And Ogun is pulling out all the stops to host a show-stopping edition.

The Gateway State promises an unforgettable opening ceremony this Sunday, from electrifying performances to cultural displays.

Music heavyweights Davido and Asa are set to thrill the crowd, and all eyes are on Afrobeats star Asake, who’s been spotted at the stadium and could make a surprise appearance on stage.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will officially declare the games open, marking the start of two weeks of fierce competition and celebration.

With all 36 states and the FCT in attendance — and more than 10,000 athletes ready to battle for glory — the stage is set for a festival like no other.

Stay plugged in to PREMIUM TIMES for blow-by-blow updates.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 5 p.m. — and it’s should be one to remember even though the weather in Abeokuta currently suggests there might be showers of rain.

After a light shower, things appears set for an epic Opening Ceremony.. More people are trooping in, the latest include the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Guinness world record holder Tunde Onakoya amongst many others

The Governor of Anambra Chukwuma Soludo and his Ondo State counterpart Lucky Aiyetidawa are also in for the Opening ceremony

