UI students publish anthology on Nigerian campus experiences

University of Ibadan (UI)
University of Ibadan (UI) [Photo: sirkenayo.com]

Some students of the University of Ibadan (UI) have launched a publication on the harsh experiences of students on Nigerian campuses.

The publication titled ‘Memoirs of Nigerian University Students’ (MONUS) was launched on Friday.

MONUS is the brainchild of an online writing community platform called ‘Tell!’ set up by a final year student of Petroleum Engineering at UI, Toheeb Ojuolape, and his team.

According to a statement by Mr Ojuolape, the anthology is a collection of 100 stories that centre around nuances of campus life experiences such as sex-for-grade, cultism, rape, frustration, triumph, struggles and trials.

The aim of the publication, he said, is to draw attention to Nigeria’s university education with the intent to incite “sustainable change and development in the system.”

Speaking on how he arrived at the idea of the publication, Mr Ojuolape said his decision was informed by an experience he had as a third-year student during exam periods, which culminated in his battling with bad living conditions in school.

“I had suffered at the hands of bed bugs in reading rooms, all thanks to lack of electricity to read and poor living conditions.

“I thought this was something not only me was going through. There were other students going through this; or perhaps even worse circumstances. So, I just decided to create a platform to tell these stories,” he said.

Mr Ojuolape disclosed that he partnered with popular online book publishers- Okadabooks and Bambooks- and the university’s literary and debating society on the project.

He said: “the publication seeks to support 10 university students from low-income families with N100,000 each to cover tuition and other expenses from the money generated if it reaches its target of 20,000 downloads.”

The publication had investigative journalists, Fisayo Soyombo and Tijani Mayowa, as its guest editor and foreword writer respectively.

“This anthology is a broken portrait of a place where sadness is beautiful and pains are elegant; the place where death is cheaper than life and dreams are morphed into nightmares- it is the portrait of the Nigerian university,” Mr Mayowa wrote in the foreword.

