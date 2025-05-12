The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, inaugurated 39 new members of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

The BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, while inaugurating the new members at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said that they were nominees of states and zones.

Mr Wabara said the nomination of the new members was based on their dedication, experience and unwavering loyalty to the party.

He described the occasion as not only a celebration of a new beginning, but also a reaffirmation of collective commitment to the values and principles of PDP.

The BoT chairman urged the new members to consider their appointments as a call to service and uphold the integrity, unity and vision of the party as they strived for a prosperous and democratic country.

“Your role as members of the board is not only to guide and support the leadership of the party but also to act as a stabilising force in times of challenges and uncertainties.

“Today’s inauguration is particularly significant as we prepare to navigate the evolving political landscape and work tirelessly to restore PDP as the foremost party in Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The task ahead is demanding, but with unity, determination and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome,” he said.

Mr Wabara also reminded the new members that their presence on the board was not only a position of honour but a position of responsibility.

“Let us continue to work together to uphold the vision of our founding fathers and build a stronger, more inclusive and more progressive PDP,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the acting PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, congratulated the new members, saying that the party would be looking forward to more members on the BoT.

Mr Damagum, represented by the acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, assured that the National Working Committee would continue to support the board.

Speaking on the appointment, a new BoT member, Jones Onyeriri, said that the composition of the board was a reflection of the party’s strength.

“It isn’t a big problem for some people that are defecting to other parties; even Jesus Christ, at a time, had some of his disciples who defected.

“So, for me, it is a sign that we are nearer to our crown. We have taken over and still strong.

“Nobody is sabotaging the party. Please trust me on this, as anyone that is doing that is already out of the party,” Mr Onyeriri said.

Another new BoT member, Eddy Olafeso, said that the inauguration of the board was a regeneration of the glorious past, pledging that they would work together to ensure that the party continued to function as a strong opposition with new ideas, new people and new orientation.

“With the quality of leadership and the heritage of the past, we can make Nigeria better than it is today,” he said.

Asked why he resigned his position as Vice Chairman, South-west when he went to contest for the Ondo governorship election, Mr Olafeso said that he did that as a democrat and loyal member of the party.

READ ALSO: PDP governors appoint Saraki to lead reconciliation committee

“There’s no reason for me to hold the party down. If I want to go for another position, I must leave that position as directed by the constitution. Things will work better.

“Discipline is part of democracy; commitment is part of democracy. We must adjust to the way we want to act.

“I did the needful; I’m loyal to my party. I can’t take my party to court. I’ll continue to serve it and do my best to solve the problems within the party,” Olafeso said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members inaugurated included: Labaran Maku, Ibrahim Shekarau, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom and Nimota Ibrahim.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

