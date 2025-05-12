As the Lagos State athletes gear up for the forthcoming National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Gateway Games 2024’, the Lagos State Government on Monday received the Torch of Unity for the forthcoming fiesta holding in Abeokuta, Ogun State from 16 to 30 May.
Receiving the Torch of Unity at the Governor’s Office, Alausa, Ikeja, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ably represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Hundeyin stated that the tradition of the torch carrying and lighting ceremony has become a cherished symbol of peace and togetherness, culminating in the grand unveiling and lighting of it.
“This year’s festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of talent, resilience, and unity.
Beyond the competition, it serves as a vital platform for talent discovery and youth empowerment, she noted.
The Governor restated that the biennial multi-sport event, coordinated by the National Sports Commission, is Nigeria’s version of the Olympics, showbest athletes, and preparing them for international excellence.
“To all Lagosians, I call on you to rally behind this noble cause, celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, and demonstrate through our hospitality and enthusiasm that sports remain a powerful vehicle for national integration and development”.
Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende said, Lagos state has officially received the ‘ Torch of Unity’, a symbol of unity, peace, and of sportsmanship.
“Lagos State is Centre of Excellence, and we are here to re echo our commitment to the youth themes plus agenda plus social inclusion, gender equality, and the youth, which is what we re celebrating today.”
Speaking further, he stated that Lagos will extend the hand of sportsmanship to Nigeria “as a whole as we pass on the unity torch until it reaches the final destination. We promise not to leave anyone behind that is why we have athletes here and people with disability irrespective of there backgrounds race and culture, we will ensure that we in out best because “this is Lagos , and Lagos no dey carry Last”.
