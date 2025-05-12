Rivers State-based preacher, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has called on the parents of a girl abandoned at his gate to come and pick her up.

Mr Chinyere is known for his expansive philanthropic activities, which include sponsoring young Nigerians abroad to study.

In August 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the famous pastor sent two young lads, Matthew Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, known as Happie Boys, to Cyprus to study after they were fired for dancing on their duty post.

Months after they arrived, the duo generated controversy when they publicly called out the OPM Pastor and accused him of neglecting them after flying them to Cyprus.

The Apostle later booked their flight tickets back home after they dropped out of school, vowing never to send anyone abroad again. In August 2023, Happie Boys went viral with an allegation that the famous cleric raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

No space

His latest outcry on social media is coming months after the Lagos State Government reportedly demolished a free school built by the apostle to cater for orphans and children of widows.

The philanthropist, who was crowned Ihie 1 of the Ikwuorie autonomous community in 2024, drew the public’s attention to the girl’s presence when he posted a screenshot from his CCTV, calling on her parents to come and pick her up, as he is currently overwhelmed with charity cases.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He wrote, “Happening now. 12 May, 2025. Upon my CCTV, see what I found at my gate this morning. E no work. Her parents should come and carry her back. My house is overflowing, and the price of food has doubled. Police are on their way to pick her up.

READ ALSO: Church denies role in bloggers continued detention

It is the second time in over a year that the preacher has rejected a charity case. In April 2024, the General Overseer rejected a child abandoned at his residence, stating that his house was full.

“This boy’s mother should go to the Abacha police station to claim her child. My house is already filled up. The mother came this evening and dumped this beautiful child in front of my house and disappeared,” he wrote on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

