The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Kwara State.

The suspects were allegedly involved in various forms of cybercrime.

They were apprehended at strategic locations, including Awolowo Road, Tanke, and Harmony Estate in Ilorin, and Ganmo and Amoyo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Upon arrest, items believed to be proceeds of cybercrime were recovered from the suspects.

These include 10 luxury vehicles, 74 assorted mobile phones, 18 laptops, and a motorcycle.

The EFCC said the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

