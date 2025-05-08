In an effort to enhance Zamfara State civil servants’ welfare and amicably address wage concerns, especially of those who were genuinely unable to participate in the just concluded workers’ verification exercise, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved a 10-day extension of the verification period effective from Friday 9 May, 2025.

Similarly, to ensure effectiveness and efficiency of the salary and wage administration in the state, the governor has also reactivated the Steering and Technical committees for the verification, integration of nominal and pay rolls headed by the Head of Civil Service and State Auditor-General respectively.

Disclosing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada explained that the two strategic committees would work collaboratively to evaluate, clean-up and harmonise workers biometric data for effective management of the state’s employee information.

The committees will also audit personnel files, create electronic files, e-identification cards, and strengthen the existing state-owned salary software to address all concerns that cause salary maladministration in the state.

These are part of the innovative commitment of the rescue administration of Governor Lawal towards eliminating favouritism, addressing wage disparities and stagnation in the state’s civil service by deploying the right technology.

The state government enjoined the civil servants and all stakeholders to cooperate with the committees and also take advantage of the opportunity to resolve all related issues.

