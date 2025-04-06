Rivers United reignited their title hopes with a crucial 1-0 win over league leaders Remo Stars in Port Harcourt on Sunday, in one of the standout fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) weekend.
The winning goal came in the 84th minute through David Sholumade, who struck late to hand the home side a valuable three points.
With the result, Rivers United moved to 55 points, closing the gap on Remo Stars to five points, although the Sky Blue Stars still have a game in hand and sit on 60 points.
Enyimba came from behind in Aba to defeat Abia Warriors 2-1 in the heated Oriental Derby.
The visitors took the lead in the 20th minute through Ijoma Desouza, but Enyimba responded swiftly.
Kalu Nweke equalised in the 35th minute with a beautifully curled effort before Joseph Atule sealed the win in the 66th minute with a clinical finish.
The victory lifted Enyimba to eighth place on the table with 46 points.
In Lafia, Nasarawa United boosted their relegation survival chances with a 2-0 win over Akwa United.
Leonard Ugochukwu gave the hosts an early lead in the second minute, while Abubakar Garba added the second five minutes from time to secure the victory.
Niger Tornadoes also enjoyed success with a 2-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors.
Mohammed Hussaini and Ahmed Family found the net for the Ikon Allah Boys, helping them climb further up the standings into the 11th position.
Elsewhere, Lobi Stars’ struggles continued at their adopted home ground, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars.
Ahmadu Liman gave the visitors the lead in the ninth minute, but Johnmark Atule equalised for Lobi ten minutes into the second half.
Lobi Stars remain at the bottom of the table with 24 points from 31 matches, while Sunshine Stars sit just one place above but with an 11-point cushion and one more match played.
In Jos, Plateau United were held to a goalless draw by Kwara United, as both teams shared the spoils in a closely contested encounter.
The game in Ibadan also ended in a similar fashion as Shooting Stars and Ikorodu City played out a barren draw.
Reports suggest the result didn’t go down well with fans in Ibadan, as they reportedly held Ikorodu City hostage for several minutes after the game.
FULL RESULTS
Enyimba 2-1 Abia Warriors
Katsina Utd 1-1 Bayelsa United
Lobi 1-1 Sunshine Stars
Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Akwa Utd
Tornadoes 2-0 El Kanemi
Plateau Utd 0-0 Kwara Utd
Rivers Utd 1-0 Remo
Shooting Stars 0-0 Ikorodu City
