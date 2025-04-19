Governor Charles Soludo’s administration has fought “heavy” insecurity to a standstill in Anambra State, an official has claimed.

Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to Mr Soludo, said in an opinion article on Saturday that the state “trembled the weight of fear of insecurity” three years ago before the election of the governor.

He forwarded the article to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Aburime alluded to the frequent attacks by armed persons who killed many, razed facilities and kidnapped several people.

“But under Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, a decisive battle began not just to secure lives and property but to lay the foundation for a peaceful, livable, and prosperous homeland.

“Today, Anambra is no longer a dreaded zone; it is becoming a sanctuary of safety and peace,” he claimed.

What Soludo met on assumption of office and his response

Mr Aburime said Mr Soludo, on assumption of office, met nine local government areas that were “under the grip of terror” with gunmen occupying the areas.

“His (Soludo) response was immediate, strategic, and unflinching.

“The creation of a 250-man Anambra Vigilante Group Strike Force, coordinated security synergy, and high-tech interventions, including AI surveillance and robust intelligence gathering, dismantled over 60 criminal camps,” he said.

“Hidden shrines, decomposed bodies, ransom records: Anambra stared down its demons.”

More efforts on insecurity

Mr Aburime said Governor Soludo further gave the war on crime and insecurity “a new lease” in January when he signed into law the Homeland Security Law of 2025.

The spokesperson noted that the new law established Agunechemba, a vigilante group, and integrated smart technology into law enforcement.

Beyond the new vigilante group, the new law also legalised a security operation called Udo Ka Achi tasked with the responsibility of checking insecurity in the state.

The security operation, according to the law, involves personnel of the newly created Agunechemba, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and troops of the Nigerian army, among others.

“Over 2,000 security operatives and 200 specialised vehicles were deployed, combing not just Onitsha or Awka and other crime-prone areas but also the psychological climate of the entire state.

“The slogan ‘Udo ga achi” (peace shall reign) is no longer a wishful thinking; it is reality as Ndi Anambra can sleep with two eyes closed, live unmolested, work unrestrained, socialise freely and visit unscared,” Mr Aburime said.

The governor’s spokesperson said Mr Soludo further addressed the “palpable psychological fears among residents of Anambra by setting up the Truth, Justice and Peace Commission headed by Chidi Odinkalu, a professor.

“This body explored root causes of insecurity, giving rise to the Bureau of Missing Persons, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“Governor Soludo is also passionately advocating ‘value reformation’ – a mental and moral shift of Anambra youth from criminal get-rich-quick pursuits to the ennobling values of hard work, honesty, enterprise, and integrity as a sustainable path to wealth and good life,” he stated.

Arrests of crime suspects

Mr Aburime said Mr Soludo also waged war against touts in markets and motor parks across Anambra State.

“Over 1,500 touts were arrested by the Anambra State Special Anti-Touting Squad, restoring sanity in the bustling Greater Onitsha metropolis.

“Twenty executive bills, ranging from Anti-Touting to Criminal Justice Reforms, have been signed into law,” he said.

The spokesperson added that law enforcement and judicial reform also received attention from the governor.

“With digital courtrooms, virtual hearings in 30 high courts and four correctional centres, and automated filing systems, Anambra’s justice delivery has evolved into a model of modern efficiency.

“Small claims courts now resolve minor disputes swiftly, a vital innovation for the common man,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “Today, three good years on Governor Soludo’s crusade against insecurity and lawlessness is not just about arresting criminals; it is about building a just, wholesome society.

“With a justice system that works, technology-driven enforcement, and strategic legislative reforms, Anambra has moved from anxiety to assurance, from fear to freedom.”

‘Security is truly improving in Anambra, but…’

Arinze Ajazue, an entrepreneur at the popular Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that security has truly improved in the state.

However, Mr Ajazue, who has stayed in Anambra for over 20 years, said security worsened in Anambra under Mr Soludo in 2024 before the recent improvement.

“For instance, last year, people were being abducted on a daily basis at Awka Road (in Onitsha).

“The government continued denying the kidnap attacks until the kidnappers abducted a Catholic priest which Father Ebube Mounso spoke on before they set up Agunechemba,” he said.

The entrepreneur argued that no local government area was under the occupation and control of gunmen in Anambra State in 2022.

He said that, at the moment, there have been fears in Anambra that Agunechemba operatives might have been set up for a different reason other than checking insecurity.

“The truth is that when these people (Agunechemba operatives) came in, they worked very well. But now they are turning into another thing in society,” he said.

Mr Ajazue explained that the security outfit has been accused of engaging in extortion of residents and extrajudicial killings in Anambra, citing the recent incident in Nnewi.

“Soludo’s political opponents are now alleging that he set up the outfit to use them in the forthcoming election,” he said.

