Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed for a presidential directive to security agencies to ensure effective security for pastoralist communities across the country.
The National Secretary-General of MACBAN, Bello Gotomo, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He also called on the federal government to end all forms of alleged discriminatory practices against pastoralists in the country.
Mr Gotomo emphasised the need for the office of the National Security Adviser to implement concrete measures to address the alleged ethnic profiling, stigmatisation and scapegoating of pastoralists.
|
READ ALSO: No Boko Haram suspects apprehended in Lagos – Police
“The Nigerian government must ensure accountability, justice and protection for all citizens regardless of ethnicity.”
He decried the alleged unlawful arrest, inhuman treatment and profiling of some pastoralists at Opere Market in Kabba Local Government of Kogi state.
“Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria calls on the Federal Government, the National Human Rights Commission and the International Community to urgently intervene.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999