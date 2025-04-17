Damilola Agbalajobi, a senior lecturer with the Department of Political Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has been promoted to the rank of professor.

With this promotion, Ms Agbalajobi emerged as the first female full professor since the department was established in 1962.

The promotion was approved by the university’s Appointment and Promotions Committee at its meeting of 14 April. The elevation takes effect from the 1 October 2024, the committee notes.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES shortly after she received the news of the elevation, Ms Agbalajobi expressed gratitude to God for granting her the privilege to reach the peak of her academic career after years of working in the university spanning more than a decade.

“I am sincerely overwhelmed and grateful to God for the privilege of becoming a Professor of Political Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University. I joined the university exactly 13 years ago, in March 2012. At that time, I was pursuing my PhD at the University of Lagos,” she told this newspaper.

“I want to thank God for all the people who have been instrumental in this journey so far. I thank my supervisors at the University of Lagos. I also want to appreciate those I met along the way – those who believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself, and those who have mentored me.”

The don, currently on a fellowship as a senior research fellow with the Open Society University Network (OSUN) Forum on Democracy and Development at the Bogota Hub – Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia, expressed her readiness to continue to play an active role in the academic community.

About Agbalojobi

Ms Agbalajobi joined OAU’s political science department in 2012 after a five-year stint at Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun State. The private university has since relocated to Ede in Osun State.

The new professor holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and a Master’s in Political Science from the University of Ilorin in 1997 and 2006 respectively, and a PhD from the University of Lagos in 2017.

She specialises in gender studies, peace and conflict, and political economy.

Ms Agbalahobi is a fellow of LeidenASC in the Netherlands, the Nigerian Young Academy (NYA) and the Ife Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS).

As a specialist in Female Political Participation in (West) Africa, her book, “Promoting Gender Equality in Political Participation: New Perspectives on Nigeria,” was published in 2021.

She has also won many travel grants to attend and present papers at various conferences on various aspects of politics and developmental studies.

She is also a member of many academic societies, including the Nigerian Political Science Association and the Nigeria Young Academy.

Former students hail the new professor

Meanwhile, former students of Ms Agbalajobi has reacted to her promotion, praising her scholarship and humanity.

Sikiru Akinola, an alumnus of the department and current manager of Strategini Communications described her promotion as a boost for the department’s scholarship.

“I had long expected it. This is one woman who has shown scholarship. Though briefly, she taught us towards the last part of our undergraduate days. She did the same during my postgraduate degree which I later abandoned. It is a plus for our department as it came when it was needed most. This has increased the number of professors in the department,” he said.

Hassan Adebayo, also another alumnus, recalled her tremendous support, empathy, and unwavering willingness to go above and beyond to assist students.

“She became a political science faculty member at Ife during our third year, taking a political analysis course. What became apparent was not only the depth of her knowledge, but also her warmth and large heartedness, easily bringing her close to many of us, including young ladies, who needed a fine example.

“She later became our course advisor and it was for her dedication – literally moving from one department to another to ensure computation of our results – that we were quickly mobilized for NYSC, just months after our final exams, an unusual at Ife then,” Mr Adebayo said.

