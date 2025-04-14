Today, reports about the presidency’s reaction to the US court order for the release of records on President Bola Tinubu’s drug case dominate headlines.

“Nothing new in FBI, DEA records on drug case – Presidency,” Vanguard reported.

“Presidency: No new info, report doesn’t indict Tinubu,”First News reported.

Daily Trust reported, “Why US court ordered release of Tinubu probe report.”

“US court orders FBI, anti-drug agency to release Tinubu’s records,” News Circle Post reported.

Sailent Times reported, “US Court orders FBI, DEA to release Tinubu’s investigation records.”

Meanwhile, Blueprint reported, “FG flags off N777bn Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project.”

According to the Punch, “AGF moves to defend Tinubu as PDP govs mobilise 11 SANs.”

The Guardian reported, “Labour laments high cost of living, braces for wage renegotiation.”

Daily Times reported, “We Appeal lo Gov. Fintiri lo

Exercise His Prerogative Of Mercy On May 29— Ogebe.”

The News Direct reported, “Why Buhari-Tinubu bond remains unshaken, a ‘nightmare’ for opposition –

Presidency.”

“FG votes N777bn for Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway completion,” Liberty newspaper reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

