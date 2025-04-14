With 24 years of industry excellence, pan-African leadership, and unmatched community impact, Dr Ogwus is not just ready, he is the right man for the job.

In the ever-evolving landscape of development, particularly within Nigeria’s oil-rich South-South region, the need for a transformational leader with deep-rooted experience, visionary capacity, and proven integrity has never been greater. Standing at this historic junction is Eur Ing Dr Chinedu Ogwus, an internationally celebrated engineer, ethical leader, and change agent whose track record both in the corporate world and in grassroots empowerment unmistakably positions him as the most qualified and experienced candidate to head the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

Dr Ogwus brings to the table more than 24 years of frontline and executive experience at TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, one of the world’s largest energy companies. From offshore operations on the Akpo FPSO to high-stake negotiations on gas commercialisation, pipeline tie-ins, procurement, and strategic planning, his technical prowess is as deep as it is wide. Having served in roles that directly influenced Nigeria’s domestic and export gas strategies, he understands the economic, environmental, and socio-political intricacies of the South-South better than most.

But beyond the boardrooms and oil rigs, his impact resonates through the communities. As the founder and president of the Ogwus Youth Empowerment and Community Development Organisation (OYECDO), Dr Ogwus has led revolutionary change across the Niger Delta—helping young people abandon oil theft and cultism in favor of education, peace-building, and leadership. Through strategic youth sensitization programmes, football talent discovery, and solar energy projects in underserved communities, his grassroots work has already achieved what multi-million-naira interventions have struggled to deliver.

Internationally recognised with the prestigious EUR ING title by Engineers Europe (FEANI), Dr Ogwus has been celebrated across 32 countries for his engineering competence and innovation. His dual doctoral qualifications in Project Management and Ethical Leadership further empower him to blend hard science with human-centric governance. This rare synthesis of technical, managerial, and ethical leadership is precisely what the South-South region needs in these times of regional economic diversification, youth restiveness, and infrastructure overhaul.

A Fellow of multiple global institutions—including the Chartered Management Institute UK, Energy Institute London, American Academy of Project Management, and the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers—he is not just a technocrat, but a mentor, thought leader, and nation builder. His capacity to bring international best practices into local development strategies offers SSDC a golden opportunity to bridge global innovation with local needs.

Currently serving as the Regional Director for Africa in Robotics and Autonomous Systems for the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPEi), Dr Ogwus champions the application of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and image analytics to secure pipelines and critical infrastructure in Nigeria. His forward-thinking approach to energy security and youth empowerment uniquely prepares him to tackle the multi-dimensional challenges confronting the South-South region.

The South-South Development Commission deserves a leader whose vision is not limited to today’s solutions but anticipates tomorrow’s demands. In Dr Ogwus, we find a bridge between technical mastery and compassionate leadership, between global expertise and local relevance, between policy strategy and community trust. His work speaks. His people believe. His results shine.

It’s not just a nomination; it’s a necessity. Eur Ing Dr Chinedu Ogwus is the leader the South-South has been waiting for an excellent opportunity to serve sacrificially

For more on his transformational work, visit: https://ogwusyouthempowerment.org

Email: info@ogwusyouthempowerment.org

Phone: +234 8150755555

