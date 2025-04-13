A terrorist attack that affected about 30 persons in Borno state is a major headline on the cage pages of some Nigerian newspapers today.
“Bomb blast kills 8, injures 21 in fresh Borno attack,” Daily Monitor reported.
The Matrix reported the news under the headline, “Night Of Terror As Terrorists Wreak Havoc In Benue, Borno.”
|
Meanwhile, Tribune reported that “ISWAP plans to establish bases in Plateau, Bauchi.”
The Hope said, “Afenifere deplores worsening insecurity, calls for restructuring.”
However, The Nation also reported, “Economy: Fitch Rating upgrades Nigeria, backs Tinubu’s reforms.”
Punch reported, “2027: APC, anti-Tinubu coalition battle for Buhari’s support.
The Sun reported, “2027: Your coalition can’t unseat Tinubu, Ganduje tells Atiku, Obi, el-Rufai.”
“Experts express concern over poor infrastructure despite huge foreign debt,” according to the Independent newspaper.
Leadership reported, “How Banks, Coys Defy Economic Headwinds To Post Huge Profits, Dividends.”
“Transform Fully Into Online Institution, Tinubu urges NOUN,” the Daily Times reported.
‘Genocide in Plateau: Inside story of plotto grab land, Wipe out natives,” Vanguard reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
