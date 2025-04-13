Three weeks after the demise of the mother of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State, Safara’u Umaru Barebari, dignitaries have continued to visit and console the governor. Mrs Safara’u Umaru died on 23 March after a brief illness, aged 93.

Among the latest batch of mourners who visited Mr Radda in Katsina and Abuja are the immediate past Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; and businessman, Arthur Eze.

Others include a delegation from the Sultanate of Damagaram in Niger Republic; the immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau; wife of former Kebbi State governor, Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu; Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisationand Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu; and the Chairman/CEO of Genesis Energy Limited, Akinwole Omoboriowo among others.

Mrs Buhari, whose delegation included his son, Yusuf Buhari and daughters, was received by Governor Radda and his wife, Fatima Dikko at Katsina House, Asokoro, Abuja.

The former first lady prayed for peaceful repose of the late matriarch and asked for God’s comfort over the governor, the family and Katsina State at large.

Speaking during his own visit at Government House, Katsina, Mr Ribadu expressed the collective grief of the national security community, “On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Security Council, I extend our deepest condolences over the passing of your revered mother, Hajiya Safara’u.”

The National Security Adviser described the loss of a mother as one of life’s most profound trials adding that “Hajiya Safara’u was not only your pillar but a matriarch whose wisdom and grace undoubtedly shaped the leader you are today. In this moment of grief, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of unity in compassion.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ganduje, who led a delegation from the national headquartersof APC, said they were in Katsina to register the party’s condolence over the death of Mrs Safara’u.

He said they had earlier performed special prayers for the repose of her soul at the Holy Land in Saudi-Arabia, but deemed it necessary to further come down to Katsina to commiserate with the governor,his immediate family and the people of Katsina state over the great loss.

On his part, business mogul, Mr Eze, while condoling the governor prayed fervently for the repose of Mrs Safara’u and for God’s comfort for the family.

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu, who led a delegation on the visit expressed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the Commission, stating, “We stand before you today with solemn hearts to express our deepest sympathies over the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u.”

Mr Shehu praised the virtues of the late matriarch, saying, “Hajiya Safara’u lived a life of profound piety—a devoted servant of Allah, a nurturing mother, and a pillar of strength whose values shaped the exceptional leader you are today. Her dedication to faith, family, and community leaves a legacy that transcends time.”

Addressing Governor Radda during his own condolence visit at Katsina House in Abuja, Mr Omoboriowo expressed his sympathies on behalf of Genesis Energy Limited, stating, “In this moment of profound loss, we are reminded of the divine truth: It is God who gives, and it is God who takes. While we cannot fathom the depth of your grief, we pray the Almighty grants you and your family the strength to endure this trial.”

Mr. Omoboriowo praised the Governor’s leadership qualities as a reflection of his mother’s nurturing, “Your Excellency, in you we see the fruits of her nurturing—humility that grounds leadership, kindness that uplifts communities, and selflessness that prioritizes service over self. These virtues, instilled by your mother and parents, are a testament to the values that guide your stewardship of Katsina State.”



Former Senate President, Mr Lawan, who represents Yobe North, “prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and give the family the courage to bear the loss.”

In a separate development, Governor Radda also welcomed a high-powered delegation from the Sultanate of Damagaram in Niger Republic, led by Magayakin Damagaram, Alhaji Ali Usman.

The delegation included the wife and family members of Sultan Abubakar Sanda Umaru of Damagaram, as well as his son, Umaru Abubakar.



Speaking on behalf of the Sultan, Mr Ali Usman said, “We are at Government House on behalf of the Sultan to commiserate with the state governor over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u.”

He explained that “the Sultan had earlier planned to lead the delegation but could not make it as he was on a special engagement.”

Mr Usman offered prayers for the deceased, asking “Almighty Allah to forgive the late Hajia Safara’u and give her family the courage to bear the irreparable loss.”

The Magayakin Damagaram also acknowledged Governor Radda’s contributions to the Sultanate, stating that “the Sultanate is proud of the governor’s support toward the Juma’at mosque project in Damagaram.”

He added that “the sultanate special prayers organised in Damagaram is gradually yielding the desired result in the restoration of peace in the state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

