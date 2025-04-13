The United States Embassy has issued new visa interview requirements for Nigerian applicants.

The directive requires that individuals attending visa interviews in Abuja and Lagos are now required to present a DS-160 application form containing a confirmation barcode that starts with “AA00”.

The code, according to the US mission, must match the one used to schedule their appointment online.

The mission stated that those without a match code would not be allowed to attend visa interviews.

In a statement issued on Friday, the US mission disclosed that the new requirement will take effect on Tuesday, 22 April.

“All visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must bring a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number (starting with AA and followed by 00 – two zeroes) that matches the one used to make their appointment online. You also must make your appointment in the location you selected when filling out your DS-160.”

The mission also disclosed that previously used DS-160 forms cannot be reused and added that in the case of a mismatch, the affected applicant must file for correction within 10 days.

“You cannot reuse a DS-160 from a previous application. If your DS-160 barcode is incorrect, you must log into your AVITS account at least 10 days before your appointment to create a support ticket requesting correction of your barcode number,” the statement read in part.

Nigerian applicants were also urged to confirm this alignment at least two weeks before their scheduled interview.

According to the mission, applicants are to schedule their appointments at the same post they selected when completing their DS‑160.

“At least two weeks before your interview, please double-check that the barcode number on your DS-160 form matches the one you used to schedule your appointment.

“If you are turned away from your appointment because your barcode numbers do not match, once you correct the problem, you will need to book a new appointment to proceed with your visa application. You may book a new appointment by logging into your AVITS account at If your visa fee has expired, you may have to pay a new fee before booking,” it added.

Earlier in the year, the mission also issued a new directive mandating visa applicants to visit the consulate as part of their application process.

It noted that these updates are intended to streamline the visa processing experience.

