BUA Foods has approved the payment of a final dividend of N13 per share to its shareholders, subject to withholding tax and shareholder approval.
The company disclosed this in a corporate filing with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Tuesday.
The statement reads, “A final dividend of N13.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at close of business August 21, 2025.
“The register of shareholders will be closed from August 22 to August 29, 2025.
“On Sept. 25 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as of Aug. 21, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.”
|
ALSO READ: BUA Foods plans record N99 billion dividend payout as annual profit surges 23%
The company said its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 25 September at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999