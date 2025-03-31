The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed the legality of speed limit regulations and urged motorists to comply for the safety of all road users.
The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Sunday by Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation.
Mr Osiyemi said the reaffirmation of the regulation’s legality was in response to public concerns regarding the enforcement of speed limits on selected roads across the state.
He referenced Section 28(2)(a) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018), which provides the legal basis for penalising motorists who exceed prescribed speed limits.
|
Further clarifying traffic sign regulations, Mr Osiyemi stressed that the Ministry of Transportation is solely responsible for determining the size, colour, and type of traffic signs in Lagos.
He explained that this measure ensures standardisation and adherence to global best practices.
“I urge the public to stop spreading false information regarding the speed limit operation.
“I reiterate that speed limit cameras, installed after comprehensive studies on their necessity in certain areas, are currently operational only on Alapere Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.
“Studies indicate the need for expansion to other areas, which will be implemented following further reviews,” he said.
READ ALSO: Two die in Lagos-Badagry expressway auto crash
Mr Osiyemi reaffirmed that the primary purpose of installing these cameras is to ensure the safety of both commuters and motorists on the roads.
“For inquiries or clarifications, motorists and the public should visit the official Lagos State Ministry of Transportation website, verified social media handles, or contact relevant traffic authorities,” he advised.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999