The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two people in a fatal auto crash along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Saturday.
The Unit Commander of the FRSC, Williams Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at 7:10 a.m. near the Mammy Market Barracks axis of the expressway.
One other person sustained some injuries.
“Our personnel were alerted about the accident immediately, and we got to the scene at exactly 7.15. a.m.
“The Toyota commercial bus with registration number MHY 165 YH collided with a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number LAAR 313 VP coming from Badagry.
“The two persons on the motorcycle died instantly, while one in the front seat of the bus sustained varying degrees of injury.
“One of them was not affected by the accident at all,” he said.
Mr Manga said that the likely cause of the accident was speeding.
He said that the injured person had been taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.
The unit commander urged motorists plying the Lagos-Badagry expressway to be conscious of their speed on the one-lane expressway.
According to him, sensitisation programmes were recently organised for motorists plying the Agbara-Badagry expressway, on the need to minimise speeding.
“This is not the first time this will happen; the command has continuously warned motorists about the dangers of speeding, but some will not listen.
“Avoid speeding, adhere to speed limits, and conduct routine vehicle checks for prompt detection and replacement of faulty motor parts before leaving your house,” he said.
(NAN)
