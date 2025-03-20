The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and UK International Development, on Wednesday organised an inter-agency consultative workshop on the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, emphasised that the NAP was a vital document and “a strategic roadmap for integrating human rights into governance, policy-making, and institutional frameworks.”

“Its focus is to address gaps, promote, protect and enforce human rights in compliance with national and global human rights standards. The NAP stands out as a comprehensive policy document with transformative goals for advancing human rights in Nigeria, balancing past challenges with future aspirations,”

The NAP is a policy document developed under the recommendations of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (1993), which charges countries to develop a National Action Plan for the advancement of human rights.

The NAP contains civil and political rights, economic, social and cultural rights, the right to peace, protected environment and sustainable development, the rights of women and children, and other areas of rights.

Some of the aims of the workshop outlined by the NHRC boss include the introduction of the NAP to implementing partners and agencies, creating inter-agency collaboration, identifying challenges and opportunities to advance human rights and strengthening partnerships with development partners.

Mr Onukwu also emphasised the need for partnership in implementing the NAP in all sectors of society.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The chairperson, Committee on Human Rights, House of Representatives, Abiola Makinde, represented by the vice chairperson, Mudashiru Lukman, acknowledged the need for the implementation of the NAP due to the enduring battle to safeguard human rights in Nigeria.

He said, “There are several Nigerians that still face discrimination, inequality, and injustice. There is a need for us all to continue to speak up and support those who are denying their fundamental human rights.

“I believe that with the cooperation among government agencies, institutions, NGOs, civil society, organisations that are represented here today, will help improve, strengthen, protect, and promote human rights in Nigeria.”

Overview of the NAP and step-by-step implementation strategy

While giving an overview of the NAP, the Senior Adviser to the NHRC, Hilary Ogbonna, said that the document is a framework for sustained and coordinated ways to promote human rights.

Mr Ogbonna said that during the development of the NAP, the challenges of human rights violations were factored in.

The NAP captures the roles of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), national and state houses of assemblies, federal and state ministries, and government agencies need to play in advancing human rights in Nigeria.

The workshop, designed to facilitate the implementation of the NAP 2024-2028, featured a step-by-step guide to institutional implementation. Mr Ojukwu led the session.

The step-by-step implementation of the NAP includes communicating with and mobilizing stakeholders, sustainable financing process, localization and inclusivity, integrating and mainstreaming the NAP into all sectors of society, and partnership.

Mr Ojukwu reiterated that “The NAP is not just a policy document, it’s a national obligation for all Nigeria and its people.”

Mr Ojukwu sought partnership from stakeholders at the workshop to achieve the objectives of the NAP which has a lifespan of 5 years.

“We are aiming for support, we are looking for partnerships because we know the challenges in government, we believe in our limitations, and that’s why we are relying on our partnerships to make sure that we can achieve the objectives of NAP,” he said.

British High Commission lauds NHRC and offers support

Commending the NHRC, the Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission, Gill Lever, informed the participants at the workshop that the United Kingdom is ready to work with stakeholders towards the implementation of the NAP.

She said, “The range of rights captured in the plan, from civil and political rights to economic, social and cultural rights and other third generation thematic rights reflects a commendable, holistic approach to upholding human rights standards in Nigeria. And we stand ready as the UK to work with stakeholders towards implementing the plan.

“We recognise that while challenges persist, that we value dialogue and partnership across all areas of social protection and human rights. And the National Action Plan sets out clear strategies to respond to these issues, strengthen institutions and promote accountability at all levels.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

