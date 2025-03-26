The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, commended President Bola Tinubu for assenting to the South-south Development Commission and South-west Development Commission Bills.
The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, thanked the president for ensuring that all geo-political zones have their respective development commissions.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday announced that President Tinubu had signed the two bills into law.
Mr Kalu said that the creation of development commissions for all the geo-political zones would engender development at the grassroots.
|
He particularly commended the president for being just and fair in the creation of the development commissions.
“The development commissions for all the zones will now impact positively the renewed hope of this administration on the local people.
“Mr President has done well by giving all zones the opportunity to leverage their development opportunities,” he said.
The deputy speaker urged all the zones to drive development of their zones with the platform offered by Tinubu.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that development commissions are expected to improve governance, security, law and order as well as engendering more efficient and effective use of resources.
They are also expected to promote social harmony and conducive business environment for growth.
(NAN)
