President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a host of other dignitaries on Tuesday stormed Katsina state to extend their condolences to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda over the passing of his mother, Safara’u Umaru Baribari. President Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima in the visit.

During the visit in Katsina, Vice President Kashim Shettima extended sympathy to the Governor and the people of Katsina State.

“On behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Federal Government, and the entire nation, I stand before you today with a heavy heart to extend our deepest condolences over the passing of your beloved mother,” said the Vice President.

Mr Shettima remarked that the deceased 93 years on earth were a testament to Allah’s infinite mercy and a life richly blessed.

He added, “Though we mourn her departure, we also celebrate the legacy of wisdom, love, and devotion she leaves behind.”

“This loss is not yours alone—it is shared by all who knew her and by a nation that values its matriarchs. While no words can fully ease the weight of grief, we take solace in the Qur’anic promise: ‘Indeed, with hardship comes ease.’ (Qur’an 94:6),” the Vice President stated.

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who led a delegation to deliver heartfelt condolences to Governor Radda remarked in his message, “On behalf of my team, I extend my deepest condolences to you, your family and the people of Katsina over this great loss.”

Reflecting on the matriarchs remarkable life well lived, Mr Abubakar added, “Living for 93 years is a rare blessing, one that we deeply cherish. Of course, we never want to lose our loved ones, but ultimately, that is the reality of life.”

Also speaking, Borno State Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, said, “On behalf of HE Prof. Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State, we stand with you during this difficult time.”

“We have come alongside my wife to offer our prayers. We pray for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace,” Deputy Governor Usman said.

Former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, former Minister of Agriculture, Adamu Maina Waziri, Chokalin Adamawa Jamilu Usman Yola, former Senator representing Katsina Central, Umaru Tsauri, Sen. Ahmed Baba Kaita of Daura Zone, Aminu Balele, Abdullahi Aliyu and Usman Murtala Banye, Member Representing Kurfi/Dutsinma, Musawa/Matazu and Rimi/Charanchi respectively also conveyed their condolences.

Responding on behalf of Governor Radda, Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe expressed profound gratitude, “On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, the government, and the good people of Katsina State, we deeply appreciate your visit and your prayers following the passing of our dear mother.”

Deputy Governor Jobe further acknowledged the solidarity shown by the visiting dignitaries, noting, “Your presence here means a lot to us. We sincerely appreciate you for identifying with us during this moment of grief. Your visit is a demonstration of true solidarity and brotherhood.”

