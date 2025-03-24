Mike Maignan saved two penalties to earn France a dramatic 5-4 shoot-out win over Croatia and advance to the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Michael Olise’s brilliant free-kick seven minutes after half-time and Ousmane Dembele’s seventh goal for his country with 10 minutes remaining helped France send the game into extra-time after a 2-0 first-leg loss in Croatia.

After missed spot-kicks from Croatia duo Martin Baturina and Franjo Ivanovic, as well as France pair Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez, Maignan proved to be the hero by stopping Josip Stanisic’s effort in sudden death before Dayot Upamecano scored.

As expected, two goals down on aggregate, France dominated the early proceedings and Kylian Mbappe came closest with a snapshot that flew wide of the far post.

Dominik Livakovic was brought into action for the first time in the 38th minute when Olise’s perfectly weighted pass found Bradley Barcola but he was denied brilliantly by the goalkeeper from close range.

It was all one-way traffic in the first period, with William Saliba unable to connect with a header from a free-kick as referee Michael Oliver blew for half-time.

France halved the aggregate deficit in the 52nd minute in style.

Duje Caleta-Car tripped Mbappe outside the box and Olise stepped up and bent a free-kick into the back of the net past Livakovic.

Mbappe blew a chance to haul his side level when the ball fell free for him inside the box, but the Real Madrid striker swept his effort to the wrong side of the post.

France got their equaliser in the 80th minute and Olise was at the heart of it again, taking the ball to the byline and pulling back for Dembele to stick it low into the bottom left corner.

Extra-time brought more of the same and Livakovic saved twice in quick succession to deny substitute Desire Doue and Mbappe, who missed when one-on-one.

In the shoot-out, Maignan saved from Baturina before Ivanovic ballooned one over the bar, only for France to let the visitors back in when Kounde and Hernandez missed the target.

Stanisic stepped up and was denied by Maignan before Upamecano sealed a dramatic win and a place in the last four where title holders and Euro 2024 winners Spain will be waiting.

Spain edge Netherlands on penalties

European champions Spain held off a fightback from the Netherlands to win a penalty shoot-out 5-4 and secure their place in the Nations League semi-finals after a dramatic night in Valencia.

With the tie level at 2-2 from the first leg following a late goal from Mikel Merino, title holders Spain took an early lead through Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty.

The Dutch equalised through a spot-kick from Memphis Depay early in the second half, only for Oyarzabal to put Spain back ahead.

Aston Villa’s Ian Maatsen scored a debut goal with 11 minutes left to make it 2-2 on the night.

Lamine Yamal and Dutch substitute Xavi Simons, from a penalty, both scored in extra time, sending the tie to a penalty shootout.

After Noa Lang struck the crossbar with the Netherlands’ fourth kick, Yamal’s effort was also saved.

But Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon saved from Donyell Malen in sudden death with Pedri then converting to give Spain victory.

Oyarzabal had put Spain ahead in the eighth minute, converting a spot-kick after being brought down by Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Real Sociedad forward Oyarzabal was soon sent through one-on-one with Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen and put the ball in the net, but was flagged offside.

It remained one-way traffic as Verbruggen made a smart save to deny Nico Williams following a swift counterattack.

The Dutch improved towards the end of the first half, with Frenkie de Jong’s rising shot testing Simon.

The Spain keeper was in action again at the start of the second half, with Simon out quickly to close down Kluivert after he was played in by Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute when Robin Le Normand fouled Memphis Depay.

The Corinthians forward, making his 100th Oranje appearance, took the spot-kick himself, firing past Simon into the roof of the net.

Oyarzabal struck again in the 67th minute to restore La Roja’s lead, heading in a rebound after his shot had been saved following a swift counterattack.

The Netherlands were back on level terms with 11 minutes left when Maatsen drilled in a fine-angled strike.

Spain got themselves in front again late in the first period of extra time when Yamal burst into the left side of the penalty area before curling a fine strike into the far corner.

The Netherlands equalised from a penalty in the 109th minute after Simon had fouled Simons, who got up to convert the spot-kick into the far corner.

With neither side able to find a late winner, the tie was settled on penalties and Spain advanced into a semi-final with France, who also needed penalties to beat Croatia.

(dpa/NAN)

