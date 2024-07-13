The 2024 UEFA Euro Championships final will be played between England and Spain on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, concluding a tournament that began in Germany on 14 June with the hosts thrashing Scotland 5-1.

The tournament in Germany has proven two key points. First, there is a clear hierarchy among the top football nations despite some unexpected results. Second, countries with a higher percentage of players in their home leagues tend to perform better. However, this advantage diminishes if the exported players compete in the top six European leagues.

The four semi-finalists in Germany were England, Spain, and Netherlands, and France. According to the UEFA coefficient for league rankings, the top six European leagues are England (1), Italy (2), Spain (3), Germany (4), France (5), and the Netherlands (6).

Spain’s manager, Luis de la Fuente, has used 24 players in Germany, with 17 (approximately 71%) based in Spain. England’s figure is higher, with only two overseas-based players out of the 20 that have seen action in Germany, translating to 90%. Notably, the overseas-based players compete in the English Premier League (EPL) and the German Bundesliga, except for Aymeric Laporte, who plays in the Saudi Premier League.

This trend can also be seen in the Netherlands and France. Ronald Koeman used 21 players, with 16 based overseas, while France’s coach, Didier Deschamps, used 20 players, with 15 based overseas. These include Kylian Mbappe, who moved from PSG to Real Madrid.

However, this theory does not hold for Italy. Of their 26 players, only three—Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham), and Jorginho (Arsenal)—are based abroad, yet they underperformed under Luciano Spalletti.

Spain Position League England Position League David Raya GK EPL Jordan Pickford GK EPL Unai Simón GK ger Kyle Walker DF EPL m , Liga Dani Carvajal DF La Liga John Stones DF EPL Robin Le Normand DF La Liga Marc Guéhi DF EPL Nacho DF La Liga Luke Shaw DF EPL Daniel Vivian DF La Liga Ezri Konsa DF EPL Alejandro Grimaldo DF Bundesliga Kieran Trippier DF EPL Aymeric Laporte DF SPL Trent Alexander-Arnold MF EPL Marc Cucurella DF EPL Kobbie Mainoo MF EPL Mikel Merino MF La Liga Declan Rice MF EPL Fabián Ruiz MF Ligue 1 Conor Gallagher MF EPL Álex Baena FW La Liga Eberechi Eze MF EPL Rodri MF EPL Jude Bellingham FW Bundesliga Nico Williams FW La Liga Phil Foden FW EPL Martin Zubimendi MF La Liga Bukayo Saka FW EPL Pedri MF La Liga Harry Kane FW Bundesliga Mikel Oyarzabal FW La Liga Cole Palmer FW EPL Álvaro Morata FW La Liga Ollie Watkins FW EPL Joselu FW La Liga Ivan Toney FW EPL Dani Olmo FW Bundesliga Anthony Gordon FW EPL Ferran Torres FW La Liga Jarrod Bowen FW EPL Lamine Yamal FW La Liga Jesús Navas FW La Liga Fermín López FW La Liga 90% Ayoze Perez FW La Liga Percentage home-based players used 71%

While this data might not be conclusive, it suggests that investing in and developing strong local football leagues is crucial for the overall growth and success of national teams. Strong local leagues provide a platform for talent development and an increased player pool. They also foster tactical familiarity among players, leading to better-coordinated national teams, often lacking sufficient training time to develop club-level chemistry.

The potential pitfall for countries like France and the Netherlands is that they are exporting leagues. Promising players are often recruited by better-remunerated leagues like the EPL, La Liga, and the Bundesliga, weakening their domestic leagues. France benefits from PSG’s presence in Ligue 1, supplying four of their five home-based players.

Successful local leagues attract investment and generate revenue, which can be reinvested in player development programmes, infrastructure, and coaching. This financial stability ensures the long-term growth of the league, players, coaches, and national teams.

Moreover, familiarity among players who compete together regularly in a local league translates to improved teamwork and cohesion in national teams. For example, South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, continues to strengthen as a greater percentage of their players compete in the South African Premier League.

No country can develop all its emerging talent abroad. Brazil, for instance, has an endless conveyor belt of talent that leaves for Europe, but their national team has lost some of its lustre and Samba style. To regain their prominence, Brazil’s domestic league, the Campeonato, must retain enough talent to build a strong foundation for national success.

But we are still talking about Sunday’s final. Will the Three Lions’ greater percentage of home-based players give them an edge over the better-playing La Roja? Kick-off is 8 p.m.

