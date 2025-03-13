Nigeria’s men’s handball team has etched its name in history, becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship ongoing in Bulgaria.

A hard-fought 25-22 victory over Moldova secured their spot in the final four of the 2025 edition, marking a milestone achievement for African handball.

Nigeria rises to the occasion

With Azerbaijan already eliminated, this encounter was a decisive one for both Nigeria and Moldova. Nigeria entered the game undefeated, but Moldova proved to be a tough opponent in a high-stakes thriller.

The match began with Nigeria on the back foot as Moldova surged to an early 4-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Ion Saharnean stood firm, keeping Nigeria scoreless for over six minutes. However, the tide soon turned thanks to the brilliance of Faruk Yusuf.

Slotted into the right-back position, Yusuf ignited Nigeria’s comeback, showcasing exceptional skill and composure.

He contributed directly to 10 of Nigeria’s 14 first-half goals—scoring six and assisting four. His efforts helped Nigeria overturn the deficit, establishing a 12-8 lead after 22 minutes.

Despite Moldova’s Vladislav Caraman and Roman Zacaciurin combining for seven goals, Nigeria held a slim 14-12 advantage at halftime.

Second-Half resurgence

Nigeria’s well-known second-half strength came into play once again. Moldova remained within striking distance at 19-17, but Nigeria refused to let the momentum shift.

With Yusuf temporarily off the court, Solomon Yusuf and Obinna Okwor stepped up, spearheading a crucial 4-1 run that stretched Nigeria’s lead to 23-18.

Okwor’s three consecutive saves were pivotal in keeping Moldova at bay, while Solomon Yusuf’s sharp shooting widened the gap.

Faruk Yusuf returned to seal the victory, adding two more goals to his tally.

Despite Moldova’s resilience, they lacked the firepower to stage a comeback, allowing Nigeria to secure a 25-22 win and their historic semi-final spot.

Faruk Yusuf: The star of the show

Faruk Yusuf was the undisputed standout performer. His eight-goal haul brought his tournament tally to 19, further cementing his status as Nigeria’s go-to player.

His leadership, playmaking, and finishing ability played a key role in this monumental achievement.

What’s next for Nigeria?

Nigeria remains unbeaten as they advance to the semi-finals, the best-ever finish for an African team in the competition.

Their final group standing now hinges on the USA’s result against Azerbaijan, which could determine whether they finish as group leaders.

Meanwhile, Moldova, having lost two of their three group-stage matches, will now compete in the Placement Matches, missing out on a semi-final opportunity.

With history already made, Nigeria is not stopping here. The dream continues as they set their sights on reaching the final and claiming the ultimate prize.

