The moral of this opinion is clear: when you find yourself in a position of opportunism, the best path to sustainability is humility — the willingness to learn, adapt, and grow. Without this, accidental opportunism will always fall short of creating lasting impact.

Engagement recently unfolded in a vibrant “Political Advantage Group,” a formidable WhatsApp platform comprising highly active Nigerian adults. There, Comrade Abiyos Roni shared excerpts of a recent television interview featuring Senator Shehu Sani, who dissected how Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, contributed little to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electoral victory in the 2023 election. Senator Sani pointed out that the electoral numbers from Kaduna State told the story: Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured his highest votes from the state, while the PDP also swept other positions like the Senate and House of Representatives.

As is typical in WhatsApp groups, once a topical issue is shared, members who feel compelled to contribute their opinions often do so. I responded to the video, arguing that Senator Shehu Sani’s analysis highlights the behaviour of an opportunist — specifically, an accidental opportunist. Comrade Abiyos Roni, ever sharp, recapped my opinion and coined the term “Accidental Opportunist,” suggesting that a column be written on the matter. As someone deeply interested in critical discourse, I obliged, hence today’s topic.

For those familiar with my trajectory over the past decade, it is no secret that I have been actively involved in youth politics from at least 2014 to the present. Yet, many wonder why I have not been appointed to a high political office like some of my peers who struggled alongside me in the trenches. I rarely respond to such inquiries because, as I highlighted in my 2020 article recounting my experiences with Nigerian youth in politics and governance, I have concluded that many lack seriousness, tact, and strategy in building a sustainable and formidable front to advance their interests within the system.

These experiences taught me that the only sustainable agenda at the time was to focus on developing my skills, while treating politics, advocacy, and public engagement as hobbies or side activities. This approach has since been vindicated. In a 2021 article, I warned the youth that self-development remains their only viable path to sustainable growth.

I recount these experiences to underscore how many of those I began my political journey with — individuals who can be described as opportunists in terms of appointments and political ascendancy — are now struggling with sustainability. If you interrogate Senator Shehu Sani’s analysis of Nasir El-Rufai’s political contributions after eight years in office, you’ll notice the inherent dangers of accidental opportunism: it lacks the foundational elements required for sustainability.

Compare this to the deliberate efforts of political figures like Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. Despite their imperfections, the sustainability of their political influence remains evident. In contrast, Mallam El-Rufai recently stated in an interview that he remains in politics. But the question is, how? How does one intend to mobilise a people he failed to mobilise while in power?

God bless Nigeria.

Hashim Suleiman can be reached through oneheartnaija@yahoo.com

