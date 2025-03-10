President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education in Kano the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.
Mr Sule, 1929–2017, contributed significantly to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.
He served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.
He also served as chief whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954–1959), Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960), First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.
President Tinubu believes that immortalising Mr Sule’s legacy will inspire younger generations to uphold integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.
The Federal University of Education, Kano, is one of seven specialised universities of education under the federal government.
The Kano State Government initially owned it.
As a federal university of education, it will continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers, further strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
March 10, 2025
