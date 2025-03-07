President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed six Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for federal government-owned hospitals in Akure, Gombe, Azare, Lafia, Maiduguri, and Kafanchan.

The newly appointed CMDs and their hospitals are as follows:

1. Prof. Olusegun Sylvester Ojo has been appointed Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State. A seasoned medical professional, Prof. Ojo previously served as the pioneer Chief Medical Director of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital.

2. Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi has been reappointed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, following an outstanding performance during his first term. His reappointment underscores his exceptional leadership and contributions to the hospital’s growth.

3. Dr. Dauda Abubakar Katagum, the Acting Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, has been confirmed as the substantive CMD.

4. Dr. Ikrama Hassan has been appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly upgraded Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa State. A consultant physician, Dr. Hassan previously served as the Medical Director of the Dalhatu Ibrahim Arab Specialist Hospital before its elevation to a teaching hospital.

5. Dr. Ali Mohammed Ramat, a renowned Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, has been appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State.

6. Dr Haruna Abubakar Shehu, a Consultant Family Physician, has been appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

All appointments are for four years, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office.

Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi’s second and final term as CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, commenced on September 5, 2024.

Dr Dauda Abubakar Katagum’s tenure as CMD of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, took effect from December 6, 2024.

President Tinubu congratulated the newly appointed and reappointed Chief Medical Directors, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service delivery in their respective roles. He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring all Nigerians have access to quality medical services.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 7, 2025

