The Enugu State Government has banned posting of materials on any outdoor surface or space in the state without prior approval.

The General Manager of the Enugu State Structures for Signages and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA), Frank Aninwike, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

“This is to inform all the political parties, churches, schools, printers, advertisers, marketers, producers and the general public that henceforth, no person or entity should post or display any poster on public or private structures, buildings, walls, highways or any outdoor surface or space within Enugu State without first obtaining the written approval of ENSSAA,” he said.

Mr Aninwike said it was unlawful to display materials on any outdoor surface or space in the state without first obtaining written approval from the ENSSAA.

The general manager said the agency would no longer tolerate the defacing of outdoor surfaces and spaces.

He explained that failure to comply with the directive will amount to violation of Sections 4 (1,g), 33, 34 of the ENSSAA Law 2016 which empowers the agency to control the posting and display of posters on outdoor surfaces and spaces in the state.

Mr Aninwike said the law also empowers the agency to make regulations on the subject matter.

“Please note that pasting or displaying of poster without first obtaining the written approval of ENSSAA shall attract a fine of up to N50,000,000 only,” he said.

