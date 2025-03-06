The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the Senate is taking necessary steps to address the controversy surrounding allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Despite ongoing challenges, Mrs Tinubu made this statement in a Facebook post on Thursday, emphasising the importance of respecting the nation’s legislative institutions.

“As a former senator myself, I believe in the importance of respecting our institutions, even in the face of challenges. The Nigerian Senate, where I served for 12 years, is a mature chamber that deserves our respect,” she noted.

Acknowledging the allegations against Mr Akpabio, she expressed confidence that the Senate is handling the situation.

“I understand that recent allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, have raised concerns. However, I have faith that the Senate is taking the necessary steps to address these issues,” she added.

Mrs Tinubu also encouraged Nigerian women to remain steadfast in leadership and continue supporting one another, especially as International Women’s Day approaches on 8 March.

Allegations against Akpabio, Natasha’s suspension

The controversy began when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Senate President of making inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December 2023.

She alleged that Mr Akpabio took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances toward her in the presence of her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Additionally, she claimed that Mr Akpabio insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

Mr Akpabio has denied the allegations, stating that he has never sexually harassed Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan or any woman.

Before the allegations, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had been involved in a dispute over her seating arrangement in the Senate.

She was relocated from her original position in the minority section to the last row, a move she resisted.

Her refusal to comply with the arrangement was deemed a violation of Senate rules, prompting Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno to cite Section 6(1) of the Standing Rules, which allows the Senate President to reassign seats when necessary.

A disciplinary action was taken against her, and the senator has now been suspended for six months with additional penalties, including the withdrawal of her security aides.

However, the upper chamber indicated that her suspension could be lifted before the six-month expires if she tenders a written apology.

Reactions to allegations

The allegations and subsequent suspension have sparked widespread reactions, including responses from the Senate President’s wife, while women’s groups have strongly condemned the development.

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President, publicly defended her husband, dismissing the claims as baseless fabrications.

Mrs Akpabio also filed two defamation lawsuits against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding N350 billion in damages to her husband’s reputation.

Additionally, former senator Florence Ita-Giwa dismissed the possibility of female senators facing sexual harassment, suggesting that such claims indicate weakness rather than actual incidents of misconduct.

However, Women’s groups, including Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) and the Adinya Arise Foundation (AFF), have condemned the responses to the allegations, calling for a transparent investigation.

They expressed disappointment over the continued marginalisation of women in Nigerian politics and warned that such attitudes discourage female participation in governance.

