The police command in Ondo State has said that investigations are ongoing into the assassination of a businessman, Ismaila Awoyinka, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.
Funmilayo Odunlami, an assistant suprintendent of police, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the assassination to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Okitipupa.
“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the assassination of the businessman,” Ms Odunlami said.
NAN reports that residents of Ore were left in shock after the assassination of Mr Awoyinka, a building materials dealer, by unknown gunmen.
The attack occurred on Saturday near his home, opposite Caring Heart Mega School in the Idi Mango area of Ore.
An eyewitness revealed that the businessman was ambushed after performing the Taraweeh prayer, usually held after each day of Ramadan fasting.
“He had just left the mosque at 8:35 p.m. when some men in white clothes arrived on a motorcycle.
“As he approached his residence, they shot him at close range,” the eyewitness said.
News of his death spread quickly, drawing a crowd of sympathisers to his home, many of whom were in shock.
Taiwo Adegoroye, the Chairman of Odigbo LGA,, expressed his deep concern over the security situation, calling the assassination a tragic loss.
(NAN)
