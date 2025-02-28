The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has appointed Mustapha Muhammad-Ali as its new secretary.

The appointment comes after the voluntary resignation of Abdullahi Rabi’u-Kontagora in December.

Mr Rabi’u-Kontagora was initially replaced by Alidu Shutti in acting capacity.

According to a statement by NAHCON’s Principal Information Officer, Shafi’I Sani-Mohammed on Friday, Mr Muhammad-Ali emerged having met the requirements advertised by the commission in January.

The statement also said his appointment was endorsed by the 5th Board of the Commission after its meeting on 26 February 2025 in accordance with Section 8 of the NAHCON Establishment Act (2006).

Read full statement here

NAHCON Appoints New Secretary of the Commission

Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Ali has been appointed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) as the new Secretary of the Commission. His appointment follows voluntary resignation of Dr Abdullahi Rabi’u Kontagora after which Alhaji Alidu Shutti took over in Acting capacity.

Dr Mustapha Muhammad Ali emerged successful after meeting the requirements advertised by the Commission on its website and other media channels. His subsequent appointment was endorsed by the 5th Board of the Commission after its meeting on 26th February 2025 in accordance with Section 8 of the NAHCON Establishment Act (2006). This appointment assures that North East is represented in the NAHCON Board. His experience as former Executive Secretary of Borno state Pilgrims Board was an added advantage.

Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Ali born in Yerwa, the Borno state capital Maiduguri will serve as Secretary of the Commission for a period of four years renewable after the first tenure. He holds a Doctorate and Master’s degree both in Islamic Studies, a Post Graduate Diploma in Education and Administration, a Diploma in Computer Application and Internet, and Executive Life Manager Certificate among other.

Dr Muhammad attended University of Maiduguri, Bayero University Kano and the University College for Islamic Call, Tripoli, Libya where he excelled in his field of studies. Other institutions he attended include Administrative Staff College Lagos, Yaysib Computer Institute and Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology Maiduguri to mention a few.

His working experience spans decades among which are Director Centre for Kanuri Ajami and Qur`ani Studies; Borno State University; Chairman Care-taker Management Committee, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council Borno State; Deputy Provost, Muhammad Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Maiduguri, Borno State, etc.

Dr. Muhammad Ali’s responsibilities as new Secretary of the Commission include keeping records, conducting correspondences, and serving as Secretary at all meetings of the Commission. These responsibilities will be in addition to ensuring effective reporting of the Commission’s activities to the relevant authorities, maintenance of the register of licensed Hajj operators, facilitation of publication of the Commission’s regulations and coordination of the Commission’s standard of performance.

It is expected that Dr Ali’s appointment will bring additional value to the Commission. His tenure commences the day he assumes office.

Shafii Sani Mohammed

Principal Information Officer,

For NAHCON Chairman/CEO

28/2/2025

